It’s a waste of time to keep Khama Billiat: Chiefs legend Shane McGregor

Kaizer Chiefs’ legendary forward Shane McGregor has urged his former paymasters to release Khama Billiat and keep goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

McGregor’s sentiments come after the two seasoned players’ contracts with Amakhosi are set to expire on Friday.

However, it has widely been reported that the club has decided to keep both players for at least one more season.

To remain at Naturena, Billiat was told by the club to accept a 50% pay cut.

With various reports indicating that he is highly likely to stay, it’s clear the attacking midfielder agreed to the deal.

McGregor appears to disagree with the club’s decision to keep the 32-year-old former Soccer Star of the Year.

“To be honest, what has Billiat done at Chiefs? Not much. For Khune, he can still mature with experience and go for a few more years,” he told SowetanLive.

“Khune can also help other keepers, so it is worthy to keep him in the team. Personally, I believe it’s a waste of time to keep Billiat.

“But as I said, it is a difficult call since we don’t know who will come in and what will happen, whether the coach will want to use him,” McGregor added.

Nevertheless, the legendary striker believes the former Zimbabwe Warriors winger still has the touch.

“Billiat is a very good player. If you keep him fit and happy, he can do things. But it has not been happening while he has been at Chiefs.”

Billiat was spotted at Naturena training complex on Monday with his teammates during a pre-season fitness test in preparation for the 2023/24 season which is set to start in August.