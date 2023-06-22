Netball star Felistus Kwangwa appointed Diaspora Insurance brand ambassador

Zimbabwe netball team captain Felistus Kwangwa was on Wednesday appointed brand ambassador of the United-Kingdom based company Diaspora Insurance.

The deal will see the England based 28-year-old who plays for Surrey Storm in the Vitality Netball League, UK’s top tier division, marketing and promoting Diaspora Insurance’s products through campaigns in Zimbabwe and England.

Diaspora Insurance specialises in the designing, marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions targeted at African expatriates living and working in developed countries including EU. Australia, North America and Australia.

Kwangwa who plays as a goal defender, posted on her Facebook page to express her delight to represent Diaspora Insurance.

“I’m Incredibly humbled and delighted to share this news with everyone out there,” she wrote in her timeline.

“Thank you Diaspora Insurance for trusting me as your brand Ambassador. It’s a huge honour to be part of your team.”

Diaspora Insurance went on to repost Kwangwa’s post on their Facebook page welcoming the Gems’s star.

“Please help us welcome Felistus, Kwangwa our brand ambassador to the Diaspora Insurance family.”

Kwangwa joins South Africa based urban grooves musician, Enock ‘Nox’ Guni, UK-based legendary Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mapfumo and Selmor Mtukudzi who were appointed Diaspora Insurance ambassadors in 2022.

She becomes the second female to clinch the ambassadorial deal at the insurance company after Selmor, the daughter of the late legendary musician Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi.

Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo said: “We are pleased to welcome Zimbabwe netball team (The Gems) captain Felistus Kwangwa to the Diaspora Insurance family as our brand ambassador.

“Felistus is a gifted athlete and inspirational leader who set the 2020 Netball World Cup finals in Liverpool alight as she stood up for the Gems with her impressive performances and went on to break new ground by joining Surrey Storm in England’s Vitality League the following year.

“As a diasporan committed to sporting excellence and pushing performance boundaries, Felistus’ story fully aligns with Diaspora Insurance’s values and vision as the company continues to lead in the provision of innovative risk solutions for Africa’s diaspora communities.”