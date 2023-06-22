Former UK-Zim teacher appointed British Ambassador to Zimbabwe

Peter Vowles, who worked as a teacher in Zimbabwe from 1992 to 1993 has been appointed British Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

He succeeds Melanie Robinson with effect from September 2023.

The United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed the development on its website.

“Mr Peter Vowles has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Zimbabwe in succession to Ms Melanie Robinson CMG. Mr Vowles will take up his appointment in September 2023,” read the notice.

Vowles served in the UK foreign service and the World Bank.

He also worked as the UK’s head of mission in Myanmar and as Department for International Development director for Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories, among other posts.

The UK government has been assisting Zimbabwe in many aspects including food aid and empowering small scale farmers and entrepreneurs.

In April this year, the outgoing British Ambassador Robinson facilitated the invitation of Mnangagwa to the coronation of King Charles III which happened on May 6 in London.

She also got a chance to discuss the upcoming Zimbabwean elections where her country is likely to bring observers.

“We also had time to discuss the elections and the President committed to them being free, fair and transparent, which I welcomed and we also discussed a range of other issues of mutual interest for our countries,” Robson said.

Zimbabwe will hold harmonised general elections on the 23rd of August.