Chamisa claims forged signatures in CCC double candidates saga

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has claimed that its double candidates appearing on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s nominated candidates list is a result of forged signatures.

This comes after a number of constituencies and wards emerged with either two or three candidates allegedly belonging to the CCC after the sitting of the nomination courts on Wednesday.

Chamisa described the issue as a scam adding that the matter was being pursued. He added that some signatures and party logo were forged.

“A HUGE SCAM – MANUFACTURED CCC DOUBLE CANDIDATES..Our teams have just been to ZEC to inspect the submitted nominations. It’s clear that the so-called ‘double candidates’ forged signatures and the CCC logo.

“Our CCC logo is embossed and not a photocopy as is the case with the ‘double candidates’. In addition, those nominations were not countersigned for by the designated officials of CCC. It’s clearly a sting operation!

“We will explore the remedies available at law which enjoin ZEC to resolve this matter. We are pursuing this remedy with immediacy and urgency necessary,” he said.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba accused a shadowy Zanu-PF aligned organisation called Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) of manipulating their candidates’ list in order to tarnish the image of the party.

“We noted with dismay the flimsy attempts by FAZ working to paint a picture of the people’s movement as having double candidates in multiple constituencies and wards. For the record, we signed for only ONE candidate per ward and per constituency,” he said.

“The multiple candidates who have been cited from various documents and announcements have not been signed for by the party.

“The individuals in question either forged signatures or they belong to a shadowy party formed in 2021 called Citizens Convention for Change and Citizens Collaboration for Change and Concerned Citizens Congress.

“The following constituencies are illustrative: 1. In Harare East only two candidates were in contention Hon. Markham and Hon. Tendai Biti. The bogus candidate purporting to be also representing CCC in the same constituency is unknown to the movement and never participated in any of the candidates selection processes.

“2. Hatcliffe constituency had two contestants, Agency Gumbo and Ben Manyenyeni with the former emerging as the sole candidate. The person dubiously inserted as representing CCC in the same constituency is clearly a FAZ plant.

“3. Harare Central had a shortlist of three candidates and Lovemore Jimu emerged as the sole candidate. Thus, ….who is purported to be representing CCC is a fraudster,” Siziba said.

He blamed Zanu-PF for allegedly creating shadowy individuals to destabilise the opposition party.

“It is clear that there is a pattern of misinformation and fraud. Carefully designed to paint a picture of confusion in CCC by those fearing elections.

“Zanu-PF and its agents are desperate and creating shadowy individuals to dampen the citizens’ conviction for change.

“All these desperate attempts will not derail the course of change and our legal teams across the country are working to fix this malfeasance manufactured by FAZ and distributed by ZEC.

“We are heading to win BIG and protect BIG Let’s go!”

Meanwhile, CCC Masvingo Chief Election agent, Jeffreyson Chitando reportedly made a police report against Advocate Frank Chirairo for allegedly forging signatures to contest on a CCC ticket in ward 2 Masvingo Urban.