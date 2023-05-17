Tanzanian giants Young Africans vying for Khama Billiat’s signature

Newly crowned Tanzanian champions Young Africans are interested in former Zimbabwe Warriors talismanic forward Khama Billiat whose contract with Kaizer Chiefs ends on the 30th of June this year.

The club’s vice president Arafat Haji confirmed to Isolezwe newspaper that the Dar es Salaam based side “would like to him [Khama Billiat] in our team”.

He said: “He is a high-level player that we would like to have in our team. We know him and we know that his contract is ending. However, he is still a Chiefs player, we must respect that.

“We will discuss the signing of players and plans for next season after the season is over.”

Billiat’s future at Chiefs is uncertain as the club seems reluctant to negotiate a new deal with the forward despite that his contract is expiring in a few weeks.

However, latest reports from South Africa suggest that the 33-year-old ex-Mamelodi Sundowns winger is likely set to stay at the club next season.

“(There are) indications that the club is expected to offer the player (Billiat) a lifeline with contract extension,” Soccer Laduma wrote in April.

“…talks are imminent for the former Mamelodi Sundowns player to remain at Naturena beyond the expiration of his current deal.

“Things are looking different. When he was still nursing an injury, it seemed like his future was doomed but now that he has started training, the team is looking at his contract in different way.

“It is not granted that they will give him a one year extension, but things are looking better than before. There are positive signs that he would extend his contract for a year.”

Meanwhile, according to other reports the Soweto giants have opted to offer Billiat a new deal with a 50% pay cut.

“Latest news reaching Soccer Laduma is that Kaizer Chiefs and Khama Billiat have opened talks regarding his future at the club….,” Wrote Laduma in an article published early this month.

“Amakhosi, according to Siya sources have informed the player’s camp that there is a possibility for him to remain at the side beyond the 2023 season.

“In order for that to happen, Billiat will have to take a pay cut. Insiders at the Naturena based side said the skillful star will have to take a salary cut of at least 50% if he is to remain at Chiefs.”

“(There are) indications that the club is expected to offer the player (Billiat) a lifeline with contract extension.

“Sources close to the player informed Soccer Laduma that talks are imminent for the former Mamelodi Sundowns player to remain at Naturena beyond the expiration of his current deal”.

Billiat joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 on a three-year-deal.

The former Ajax Cape Town star later extended his stay at Naturena after being offered a two-year-deal in 2021.