Promising Zimbabwean teenager Isaac Mabaya extends stay at Liverpool

Highly-rated England born Zimbabwean teenager Isaac Mabaya has penned a new deal with English Premier League side Liverpool FC, the club announced on their website on Saturday.

Mabaya’s contract extension with the Reds comes after he caught the eye of gaffer Jurgen Klopp and went on to impress during the team’s pre-season tour in Asia and Austria in July 2022.

The versatile right back played four of Liverpool’s pre-season training games including their match against old rivals Manchester United where he was named in Klopp’s starting eleven.

In a statement, Liverpool confirmed the Zimbabwean starlet’s stay at the club.

“Isaac Mabaya has signed a new contract with Liverpool Football Club.

“The versatile Academy prospect caught the eye during a number of appearances with Jürgen Klopp’s first team in last summer’s pre-season schedule, where he was involved in the Asia tour and training camp in Austria.

“He was employed mostly as an attacking option from right-back, although he can also play in midfield.

“The 18-year-old first joined the Academy at the age of six and broke into the U18 team when he was 16.

“He has been working hard to return from a frustrating early-season injury that curtailed his progress this term and is now ready to resume his upward curve with the Reds,” Liverpool wrote.

The 18-year-old wingback signed his first professional contract with the Reds in 2021.

Mabaya was born in Preston, England to Zimbabwean parents.

This makes him eligible to play for the Zimbabwe Warriors despite having represented England at youth level (U15 and U-16).