In form Terrence Dzvukamanja strikes 7th goal of the season for Pirates

Zimbabwean international forward Terrence Dzvukamanja scored his seventh goal of the season over the weekend when Soweto giants Orlando Pirates played to a one all draw with Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium.

The lanky forward broke the deadlock in the 34th minute following his diving header off Monnapule Saleng’s cross.

However, the former Bidvest Wits and Ngezi Platinum Stars player’s goal was cancelled by ex-Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah just four minutes after.

Dzvukamanja has picked up himself well of late after facing a lot of criticism from Orlando Pirates’ supporters who deemed him as excess baggage only three months ago.

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old was booed by Pirates’ faithfuls after he was introduced as a second half substitute when the Buccaneers went on to beat Golden Arrows 3-1 on 14 January.

He came in for Deon Hotto in the later stages of the match when the scoreline read 1-1 and scored the team’s crucial goal before Vincent Pule netted the winner for the hosts.

At one time, the rejuvenated forward was transfer listed as Pirates coach Jose Riveiro considered offloading him during the January transfer window.

However, the Warriors forward has justified his stay at the club and is continuing to silence his doubters.

According to multiple reports, he has impressed Riveiro who made a u-turn and changed his mind from wanting to sell the attacker to keeping him.

Pirates are now reportedly considering to offer Dzvukamanja a new deal to tie him down before his contract with the club expires at the end of June.