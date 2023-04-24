Chiwenga claims ‘nothing fruitful has come from opposition run councils’

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as the Minister of Health has claimed that for the past 23 years, “nothing fruitful has come” from opposition run councils.

The former army general said this on Saturday during the launch of the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme in Epworth, Harare. He was lobbying for votes ahead of harmonised elections to be held later this year.

“We are burying opposition-led councils here and building the Zimbabwe we want. You have seen it for yourselves. When you elect people without the brains to take the nation forward, we will be killing ourselves.

“We have learnt for 23 years, and nothing fruitful has come. Let’s come back home to Zanu PF,” Chiwenga said.

“For years local authorities have been grappling with illegal settlements as residents fell victim to land barons. They continued to face several challenges including inadequate access to clean water, sanitation and poor road infrastructure mainly due to maladministration by the opposition-led councils.”

The event was presided by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who issued title deeds to 265 families, and 11 200 houses.

Urban councils are always criticized for poor service delivery. The ruling party accuses opposition officials of being corrupt and incompetent.

The opposition, however, blames the central government for strategically disbursing small funds to local authorities in order for them to fail.

The country is set to hold harmonised general elections later this year.