Marvelous Nakamba’s Luton Town FC secure EPL play-off place

Aston Villa loanee and Warriors central midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s side, Luton Town FC have secured a Championship play-off place after a 1-1 stalemate with Reading on Wednesday.

Carlton Morris headed home in the 81st minute to cancel out Andy Carroll’s goal, helping Luton to achieve the play-off place with three games to spare.

The goal also helped Luton to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Nakamba who has been described as a defensive midfielder par excellency by Luton’s coach Rob Edwards, played 90 minutes and was impressive as usual.

The Zimbabwean international who is believed to have contributed much in helping Luton secure premier league play off spot is on loan at the club.

He joined Villa on a six months loan deal in January after falling out of favour at the premier league side.

However, he is enjoying his form in the Sky Bet Championship league and his scintillating performances have seen him being showered with praise by the Luton family, especially his coach.

Nakamba, a fan favourite, is confident that the Hatters can secure promotion into the English Premier League.

Reacting to the play-off spot, Luton’s gaffer Edwards said:

“I’m really proud of the lads in there tonight,” he told the club’s website after last night’s game.

“I know the sending off changed the game to give us probably then complete domination and control, they still obvious retained a threat on the counter attack, but I felt with 11 men, especially in the first half, I thought we were really good, really dominant, had loads of control.

“It was similar to Saturday, we were really building up and it looked like the goal was coming. We created some really big chances, unfortunately we couldn’t get one before half-time.

“The goal we conceded, Andy Carroll’s been doing that for years, at the highest level as well. There was a little block, he gets away and we conceded from a corner. It’s something for us to look at and be better from, but the lads, they just never give up, never give up.

“I’m really pleased with everyone out on the pitch, but then the changes gave us a fresh impetus and some new ideas, a little bit more creativity in certain aspects of the pitch.”

Luton are seated third on the log table with 75 points after 43 matches.