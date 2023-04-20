Chamisa makes public CCC candidate credentials and track record form

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has made public his party’s “Candidate Credentials and Track Record Form dubbed CS100D which is being used to process applications by aspiring election candidates.

“CITIZENS WIN BIG…THE DOCTRINE of STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY and a STRUCTURELESS STRUCTURE working very well,” Chamisa tweeted.

“The other side’s investment in infiltration is huge, they are quaking and sweating! Our Candidate credentials and track record vetting will be thorough and meticulous! #NewPolitics,” he added.

According to the party, aspiring candidates go through a four-stage rigorous vetting process before they get the green light to represent the party in this year’s harmonised elections.

Addressing a press conference in Harare early this month, CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere broke down the four stages with the nomination being the first stage.

“Following nomination, there is going to be a vetting process and the fact that one has been nominated is not the end of the situation, it doesn’t mean that you are yet eligible to be a candidate,” she said.

“Thereafter, the very important community consensus building part of the candidate will start where there will be citizens caucuses where citizens will come together be told there is X, there is Y candidate, who do you prefer and why, they have an opportunity to make their case, deliver a very brief manifesto of what they plan to deliver in their wards or constituency and also to take questions from the community concerning their eligibility to run,” she said.

“Obviously, as has been highlighted the template looks at factors such as integrity, ties in service to a community, commitment to the cores, any expertise, any special skill one has, obviously taking into account to ensure that we comply with the Constitution on matters such as disability inclusion and gender parity, so at the end of the day, what we are going to deliver is a citizen’s dream team that incorporates every citizen, every represented group, every special interest group in Zimbabwe.

“We obviously expect to be able to put our best foot forward in the coming election, the process is going to be expeditious, we have timelines that we have set for the independent panel and hopefully those processes will be completed soon so that we have time for nomination and time obviously for last get out the vote campaign period.” Mahere explained.