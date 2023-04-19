Munetsi shortlisted for prestigious Marc-Vivien Foe award in France

Impressive Zimbabwe Warriors central midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Marc-Vivien Foe award in France.

The 26-year-old who is plying his trade with Stade de Reims has been delivering consistent performances in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign.

He has found the back of the net six times and also provided three assists, his highest ever achieved since introducing himself in Europe.

It is the first time that the Zimbabwean international has managed to score six goals in the French top flight league since securing a move from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in July 2019.

Munetsi becomes the second Warriors player to be nominated for the award after fellow countryman and Olympique Lyon striker Tino Kadewere who made the final three-man shortlist in 2021.

The prestigious award held annually is rewarded to the best African player in the French Ligue 1.

The accolade is in honour of the late Cameroonian Marc-Vivien Foe who played for French side Olympique Lyon before he collapsed and died on the pitch in an international match in 2023.

Other nominees who are vying for the gong this year include: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / PSG), Mohamed Camara (Mali/Monaco), Mama Balde (Guinea-Bissau/Troyes), Habib Diallo (Senegal/Strasbourg), Yunis Abdelhamid (Morocco/Reims), Seko Fofana (Ivory Coast / Lens), Chancel Mbeba (DR Congo/Marseille), Terem Moffi, forward (Nigeria/Nice), Salis Abdul Samed (Ghana/Lens) and Hamari Traore, defender (Mali/Rennes).

The winner will be announced on May 30.

Ivory Coast international Fofana who plays for Lens is the current holder of the highly rated award.