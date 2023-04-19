UK based Zim PR guru seeks to raise £20k to upgrade school in Bindura

The co-founder of Afro Paradise and Peppah (Events, PR and Music Agency) in the UK, Danai Mavunga, has launched a crowdfund page to raise over £20,000 to help upgrade facilities at Chindotwe Primary School in her home area of Bindura District, in Mashonaland Central Province.

Mavunga said because of her “deep personal connection to Zimbabwe and the community where my father grew up” she was “passionate about supporting the children of Chindotwe Primary School.”

The school serves a total of 1,234 students with 33 dedicated teachers and 31 classes.

“Unfortunately, with limited resources and an average of 50 children per class, these students face numerous challenges. The school currently has only 10 outdated laptops, they lack the basic necessities such as textbooks and pens and some students are struggling to keep up with their school fees,” she says.

The target of £20,000 is meant to among other things, “sponsor the 22 children struggling the most to pay school fees, retain two Primary School teachers in post for a year who are at great risk of being made redundant, renovate the school with fresh paint and new furniture as it’s in dire need.”

The initiative also seeks to “provide modern laptops for the students and teachers,” she explained.

To DONATE click the link here

“Your donation, no matter the size, can create a lasting impact on the lives of these children: – £20 covers a child’s school fees for an entire term (£60 for the year), £30 helps provide school supplies for the year (books, pens, and laptops).”

“Any amount donated will contribute to the renovations and improvement of the school facilities. As a token of gratitude, our donors will receive:

– Regular email updates, highlighting the stories of the children we’ve supported and their feedback.

– Exclusive access to networking events and dinners with like-minded individuals passionate about the continent of Africa and the future of its youth.

Danai is the younger sister of Taponeswa Mavunga, Director of Africa at Sony Music UK and previously the Head of Publicity at Columbia Records UK.