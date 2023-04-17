Mnangagwa “most excited” to be invited to King Charles III’s coronation

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he is “most excited” to be invited by Buckingham Palace to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Britain is in its preparations for the ceremony to recognise the rule of a new King who will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. His wife Camilla will be crowned Queen.

Announcing his invitation to the ceremony that will be attended by world leaders, Mnangagwa said he was “most excited”.

“I’m most excited to announce that I have accepted an invitation to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III,” the President said.

“Yesterday (Sunday) I met with the British Ambassador, Melanie Robinson. We also discussed trade, investment, and the special relationship between Zimbabwe and the UK.”

Britain last crowned a ruler on June 2, 1953, when 27-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

Accordingly, her son Charles’ coronation comes almost 70 years later, following the death of Elizabeth last September.

Ambassador Robinson visited last week to make arrangements for Mnangagwa’s trip to Britain.

Britain has maintained sanctions on Zimbabwe for over two decades. This resulted in the Zimbabwean leaders not being invited to UK’s State events.

But the geo-political environment is seemingly changing with Britain leading purportedly a reconciliatory role between Zimbabwe and other western countries who imposed sanctions on the Southern African country.

In placing Zimbabwe under economic embargoes Britain said: “This sanctions regime is aimed at encouraging the Government of Zimbabwe to: respect democratic principles and institutions and the rule of law. refrain from actions, policies or activities which repress civil society in Zimbabwe. comply with international human rights law and respect human rights.”

In March this year exiled Zimbabwean music legend Thomas Mapfumo condemned Britain for inviting Mnangagwa to King Charles’s coronation.

“I noticed with shock to learn through the media this week that President ED Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe is part of your guest list. Of all the delegates in the world!!” he wrote in a opinion published by Nehanda Radio.

“Let me say this for the record. That invitation throws the interests of all struggling and suffering people of Zimbabwe into the dust bin.

“After so much suffering through the hands of such a dictator, I am sure something better could be done to align with democratic values of this new world. Is this the way the people of Zimbabwe get rewarded by the British government?

“The upcoming visit of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on May 6th 2023 at Westminster Abbey should be outrightly condemned,” Mapfumo wrote.