FIFA sends six member delegation to Zimbabwe amid ZIFA suspension

World football governing body, FIFA has reportedly sent a six member delegation to Zimbabwe to discuss issues that are affecting the country’s football that led to an impasse between the suspended ZIFA board and the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Zimbabwe are currently serving a FIFA suspension since February 2022 due to third party interference.

This was after the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo led board following allegations of abuse of female referees and mismanagement of public funds.

However, a six member delegation that include officials from Confederation of African Football [CAF] that is expected to troop in the country starting Monday is set to conduct a series of meetings with various football stakeholders.

A Zimbabwean (Head of Development Programmes Africa) Solomon Mudege who is based in Zurich, senior MA Governance Manager Sarah Solemane, and regional office development manager South Africa, David Fani are some of the members sent by FIFA.

According to multiple reports, their first meeting is lined up for Tuesday with all the Premier Soccer League [PSL] clubs.

Elite leagues’ chairpersons Farai Jere and Barbara Chikosi have been invited.

It is also understood the FIFA team which is reportedly on a fact-finding mission will then meet with the Sports and Recreation Commission leadership.

The visit has brought hope to Zimbabwe’s football fraternity that wants ZIFA to be readmitted by FIFA.

Other reports suggest that a normalisation committee that will run the ZIFA affairs is set to be appointed in no time.