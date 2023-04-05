Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ex-Warriors defender Ocean Mushure named Man of the Match in Zambia

FootballFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 31,586
Former Warriors and Dynamos' full back Ocean Mushure (centre) celebrates a goal in April 2022 for his team Kabwe Warriors against Kafue Celtic (Picture via Kabwe Warriors)
Former Warriors and Dynamos' full back Ocean Mushure (centre) celebrates a goal in April 2022 for his team Kabwe Warriors against Kafue Celtic (Picture via Kabwe Warriors)

Former Warriors and Dynamos’ full back Ocean Mushure was voted Man-of-the-Match in the Zambian top flight league recently.

Mushure had a decent afternoon when his Kabwe Warriors beat visiting side Kansanshi Dynamos last Saturday at the Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

“Well-deserved Man of The Match Ocean Mushure from MTN, League Sponsors,” Kabwe Warriors wrote on Facebook.

The former DeMbare skipper also a dead ball specialist, joined Kabwe Warriors in January 2022 on a two-year-deal.

This was after parting ways with another Zambian Super League outfit Lusaka Dynamos whom he had joined in 2018 from Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC.

Related Articles

Mushure’s Zambia swansong

14,944

Mhango dumps FCP for Zambian warriors

10,096

Mushure, Dauda cross Zambezi

9,344

Mushure sues Dynamos

19,473
1 of 10
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments