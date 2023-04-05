Ex-Warriors defender Ocean Mushure named Man of the Match in Zambia

Former Warriors and Dynamos’ full back Ocean Mushure was voted Man-of-the-Match in the Zambian top flight league recently.

Mushure had a decent afternoon when his Kabwe Warriors beat visiting side Kansanshi Dynamos last Saturday at the Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

“Well-deserved Man of The Match Ocean Mushure from MTN, League Sponsors,” Kabwe Warriors wrote on Facebook.

The former DeMbare skipper also a dead ball specialist, joined Kabwe Warriors in January 2022 on a two-year-deal.

This was after parting ways with another Zambian Super League outfit Lusaka Dynamos whom he had joined in 2018 from Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC.