Mhango dumps FCP for Zambian warriors

By Ricky Zililo

Industrious defensive midfielder Winston Mhango has joined Zambian side Kabwe Warriors, just a month after playing a pivotal role in inspiring Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum to their second consecutive Premier Soccer League title.

The 30-year-old, who established himself as a vital cog at FC Platinum, playing the most league games in their 2018 campaign, told Chronicle Sport from his new Zambia base that he has signed a two-year contract with the Zambia Railways powered club.

Mhango, the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer Star of the Year finalist reunites with ex-Hwange and FC Platinum coach Tenant Chilumba at Kabwe.

It was Chilumba who lured Mhango from Hwange to FC Platinum in 2013 and when the Zambian gaffer decided to dump the platinum miners six months into his contract to join Power Dynamos in his homeland, Mhango went on to establish himself as a vital cog at FC Platinum.

Mhango, whose contract with FC Platinum expires next week on Monday said Kabwe’s offer was irresistible.

“Look, I’m at the twilight of my career and I had to consider what Kabwe were offering me which I thought was a generous offer. I’ll be honest, coach Tenant Chilumba who took me to FC Platinum in 2013 convinced me to work with him again.

“Even though Kabwe Warriors are not participating at continental club competitions, it’s not a bad move for me considering what has been tabled. On the other hand, l appreciate everything that l learnt from the FC Platinum, from the technical team, executive, players and not forgetting the supporters during my six years in Zvishavane. I truly value all the support and love,” said Mhango.

During his stay in Zvishavane, Mhango managed to win among some of the silverware the Chibuku Super Cup and two Premier Soccer League titles.

The former Hwange midfielder is hoping to have a memorable time in Zambia.

His departure from FC Platinum will hardly affect the side as they have a number of experienced defensive midfielders to fill Mhango’s void.

Former national team player Devon Chafa, Kelvin Madzingwe, Edwin Madhananga and newly signed 24-year-old Rainsome Pavari who joined the Zvishavane side from relegated Bulawayo City are capable of providing cover for defence.

Mhango’s last game for FC Platinum was at the beginning of the month when they drew 1-1 against Madagascar’s CNaps in the first leg of the first round CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Upon the return from Madagascar, Mhango left the club to conclude his deal in Zambia, missing out the return fixture as well as the two games against Congo’s AS Otoho.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo said: “He (Mhango) hasn’t informed the club of his plans.

As you know, he was also registered for the Caf Champions League. We’re waiting to hear from him. His contract expires on 31 December”. The Chronicle