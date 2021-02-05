Highlanders wrap-up player negotiations

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders have completed 90 percent of their player contract negotiations, with remaining deals largely being players joining from other teams.

It is believed Bosso have set their sights on six new players, with two, midfielder Winston Mhango and defender Andrew Thandi, who was initially with Black Rhinos before joining ZPC Kariba, already in coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu’s squad.

“We are 90 percent done; the process was only halted by the Lockdown. After a full year without football, player recruitment is difficult as coaches can’t recommend players on form and statistics from 2019 without having a look at the player now. This is particularly so for players coming from outside our system,” said Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

He, however, did not go into contractual details of players that have sealed contracts with the club, but Chronicle Sport has been informed that most senior players had agreed extensions.

“As was covered by you guys last year, senior players like skipper Ariel Sibanda and Nqobizitha Masuku extended their contracts so did the likes of Adrian Silla and Godfrey Makarutse. For now am certain the team is intact,” said a a club source. The Chronicle