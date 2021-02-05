289 Mpilo workers test positive for Covid-19

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

The number of Mpilo Central Hospital workers who have tested positive to Covid-19 has risen to 289 following a massive testing exercise at the public institution.

At the beginning of the year, a total of 209 health workers had tested positive for Covid-19 at Mpilo.

In an interview, acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the number has increased by 80 in about a month.

He said although overall cases were decreasing daily, the hospital was recording at least two positive cases a day.

“There is a continued rise in the number of health workers being infected, we are recording at least two members of staff who are testing positive. So far 289 health workers from a total of 2 200 workers have tested positive,” said Prof Ngwenya.

“Patients are still being infected and I think the lockdown has reduced its impact on people as our deaths are not as bad as a few weeks ago,” he said.

Prof Ngwenya said the lockdown had been effective as people were more observant compared to months ago.

He, however, said the reduced number of new cases and deaths should not make people relax. “We are pleased to note that the lockdown has been effective in weakening the impact of Covid-19 as figures have come down even nationally. My worry still remains that the virus is not gone and we may have another wave probably a third wave which is more deadlier,” he said.

“We must continue adhering to the conditions because more new cases mean a majority of our staff will be at risk of getting infected.

“This tends to affect our service delivery due to critical staff shortages if one tests positive and forced to quarantine.” The Chronicle