Kaizer Chiefs confirms five more Covid-19 positive cases

South African DSTV Premiership outfit Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday announced a further five more Covid-19 positive cases ahead of their mid week league fixture with Golden Arrows, the club physician Dr Hasendra Ramjee confirmed.

The new positive cases comes few days after Chiefs also recorded not less than 31 club members who reportedly tested positive, last week Friday.

The mass Covid-19 outbreak has forced the club to seek local league mother body, PSL to postpone five of their next league fixtures.

The five matches include the one that was cancelled over the weekend which was scheduled to take place at the FNB Stadium versus Cape Town City.

However, the PSL is yet to grant Amakhosi any official permission to postpone matches.

At the same time the football authorities have not given any official update to the way forward regarding the situation Chiefs is facing.

“The Kaizer Chiefs football club medical team dealt with the recent Covid crisis within the club by following the current NICD and Department of Health protocols for positive cases and contacts,” Ramjee told Chiefs’ media department.

“The positive cases were requested to self-isolate and primary contacts were asked to quarantine for a period of 10 days as per these protocols. All players and staff have been regularly monitored.

“Repeat testing was implemented of the last 48 hours for players and staff who were in quarantine.

“These tests unfortunately revealed five more positive cases, which justified the approach taken by the club in terms of our responsibility to our players, staff and to the football community.

“Further to this, players who have tested positive and completed their self-isolation period will be managed with an evidence based graduated return to play protocol and algorithm used for elite athletes.

“Depending on the players progress during this managed phase, a player would usually be fit to resume playing in seven days.”

Furthermore, the Soweto giants officially confirmed postponement of their mid week fixture versus Golden Arrows that was scheduled for Wednesday evening at Princess Magogo Stadium.

“Following further consultations with the medical department and management regarding the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that occurred at the Kaizer Chiefs Village last week, Kaizer Chiefs is unable to travel for the scheduled league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows,” the club posted on twitter. Nehanda Radio