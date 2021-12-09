Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard strike key deal to keep Nakamba

Aston Villa have succeeded in striking a deal with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) that will see Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba remain at Villa Park over the busy festive period.

ZIFA’s General Manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed the news to the state owned newspaper, The Herald on Wednesday.

This was before the United Kingdom’s BirminghamMail also revealed in an article published by Villa correspondent Ashley Preece on the same day.

“Villa have written to us asking for special favours regarding the release of Nakamba. They requested that Nakamba remains with their team for their Premier League games and then they will release him on January 3rd,” Mpandare told The Herald.

“We looked into the matter and weighed the pros and cons. The fact that he will be playing competitive football at that level means a lot. It’s because he is doing well at the moment and we also want him to bring his best form to the national team.

“So we agreed to their request and Marve will be joining the camp a bit later.”

Nakamba was supposed to join the rest of the Warriors squad for a two weeks training camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, in January.

Zimbabwe are reportedly set to begin their AFCON preparations on December 23 before the official tournament kick starts on January 9, 2022.

However, Villa pleaded to keep their star who has turned to be a mainstay in their midfield, under new coach Steven Gerrard.

The plea comes after the Claret and Blue want to have Nakamba during the popular hectic EPL’s overwhelming and busiest festive holiday schedule in terms of fixtures.

Nakamba’s stay will see him available for Villa on their Boxing Day match versus Chelsea before their trip to Leeds on the 28th of December.

Furthermore, Villa will then square off against Brentford on January 2.

According to the striked deal between ZIFA and Villa, Nakamba will then be released for the AFCON tournament after the Brentford match eight days before the Warriors play their tournament opener versus Senegal on 10 January. Nehanda Radio