Tendayi David Darikwa is a professional footballer who plays as a right back for League One club Wigan Athletic and the Zimbabwe national team.
Darikwa’s goal helps Wigan to crucial 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 20,979

Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa scored an early goal to help his side to a crucial 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury FC in a League One match that was played at the DW Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Zimbabwe international defender fired home a superb volley with his right foot to give Wigan an early lead.

Darikwa’s strike came through with just two minutes played into the match.

However Shrewsbury replied back to level matters with exactly six minutes left to half time.

The equaliser came through 30-year-old striker Ryan Bowman who scored in the 39th minute to cancel Darikwa’s goal.

Bowman’s goal almost gave Shrewsbury a vital away point, but Wigan who had a dream start kept on fighting till the end.

Norwegian teenager, Thelo Aasgaard (19) fired home from 25 yards to hand Wigan a hard fought 2-1 victory.

Aasgaard’s 90+2 minutes strike secured maximum points for Wigan who then moved to second on the log.

Wigan who also have a game in hand, playing just 19 so far, are now level on points with log leaders Rotherham who have 41 points from 20 games. Nehanda Radio

