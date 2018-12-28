Suicide flop left nursing injuries

By Mashudu Netsianda

A 25 year old Bulawayo man sustained serious injuries after he allegedly threw himself in front of an oncoming car in a suspected suicide attempt following a dispute with his girlfriend, police said yesterday.

The incident, which was confirmed by deputy police spokesperson for Bulawayo Metropolitan province Inspector Abednico Ncube, occurred on Christmas Eve along 12th Avenue near Bulawayo Athletic Club at around 7AM.

The man, identified as Mufaro Mutanda whose address was not given, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment.

“I can confirm that a 25 year-old man was hit by a car, a Nissan Hardbody driven by Velaphi Ndlovu (48). In fact, the victim is alleged to have had a dispute with his girlfriend resulting in him running towards the road when he spotted the car and he was hit and sustained injuries,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Mutanda was rushed to the UBH and his condition could not be ascertained.

On the same day, an unlicensed driver of a Honda fit pirate taxi rammed into a commuter omnibus along Hyde Park road near Patapata Sports Bar in Mpopoma.

The incident occurred at around 6AM. Insp Ncube said the driver of the Honda Fit, Emmanuel Ndlovu (29) has since been arrested on charges of negligence and driving without a licence. The Honda Fit was carrying four passengers and they sustained injuries.

“The driver of the Honda Fit was speeding resulting in him ramming into a kombi. The pirate driver did not have a driver’s licence and is facing charges of negligence and driving without a licence,” he said.

“We continue to urge drivers to be extra-cautious particularly during the holidays. The accident in Mpopoma was caused by the unruly behaviour of a person who should not have been driving in the first place.”

Insp Ncube urged the travelling public to desist from boarding unregistered vehicles. He also warned motorists against offering lifts to strangers.

“We urge travellers and motorists alike to desist from boarding unregistered cars and similarly motorists should not offer lifts to strangers because that is how they risk losing their vehicles or property,” he said.— The Chronicle