Bosso, DeMbare to clash in Uhuru Cup at Mount Darwin High School

By Staff Reporter 20,939
Dynamos and Highlanders have the most passionate and loyal fans in domestic football and their intense rivalry has become a subject of academic studies
Giants Highlanders and Dynaoms FC are scheduled to face off in the Presidential Independence Day Trophy match set to be played on 18 of April at Mount Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central.

Information, Broadcasting and Publicity Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed the match during the post-cabinet media briefing held in Harare on Tuesday.

“In the afternoon, there will be a match between Dynamos and Highlanders for the Independence Trophy at Mount Darwin High School, with His Excellency the President as the Guest of Honour.”

The information minister also confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour at the match.

Last year, Bosso edged DeMbare 1-0 in the same invitational tournament played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Striker Stanley Ngala’s solitary strike in the second half won Highlanders the 42nd independence trophy cup.

In 2021, DeMbare beat Bosso 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare to be crowned champions of the Uhuru Cup.

Meanwhile, the independence cup match comes a week before the two sides are also slated to tussle in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 5 fixture.

