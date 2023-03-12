SA rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing onstage at Ultra Music Festival

Popular South African rapper Costa Titch (28) has died after collapsing onstage in front of a horrified audience at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday.

Costa Titch whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, died in hospital after stumbling and then appearing to lose consciousness while performing his last song at the festival.

His family confirmed the tragic development via a statement on Instagram.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time,” they wrote on Instagram.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson Constantinos Tsobanoglou who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name Costa Titch,” the statement read.

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try and make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him, even in spirit.”

The Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday featured performances from Adam Beyer, Alesso, Fisher, Timmy, and Oliver Heldens.

Costa Titch started his career as a backing dancer before making the transition to rapper. He recently partnered with Akon’s record label Konvict Kulture. Akon also featured on the remix of Costa Titch’s song ‘Big Flexa’.

“After the success of my 2022 catalogue, we felt it was time to partner with a global entity so we can continue to push the barriers on an international scale,” Costa Titch said about the signing.

“So once the opportunity was presented by Konvict, we knew it was meant to be. I think it also goes to show that when you set your mind to something it can really come to life.”

The passing of Costa Titch comes as music fans are still mourning the loss of fellow rapper AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes. He was shot outside of a restaurant in Durban by unknown hitmen.