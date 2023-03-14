Nota Baloyi: “the owners and organizers of Ultra killed Costa Titch”

Controversial South African podcaster Nota Baloyi has laid into the organizers of the Ultra South Africa Festival accusing them of causing the tragic death of rapper Costa Titch over the weekend.

Costa Titch whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, died in hospital after stumbling and then appearing to lose consciousness while performing his last song at the festival.

Nota who is known for not pulling any punches has urged the Tsobanoglou family to file a lawsuit against the organisers for “wrongful death.”

“The owners and organizers of Ultra killed Costa Titch. The strobe lights triggered an epileptic fit. May his soul rest in peace and his family sues them for wrongful death and his management for negligence.

“T-EffecT lead 2 of their artists under management to their death in 29 days,” he alleged.

In another instagram post he wrote; “First they took AKA to Durban without security then they had Costa Titch performing under strobe lights causing an epileptic fit! #Justice4Costa #Justice4AKA #4TibzSake #TEffectKillsRappers #TerminatorEffect.”

The organisers have not addressed the claims by Nota yet but a previous statement immediately after his death paid tribute to Costa Titch.

“We are devastated by the sudden loss of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend.

“Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends, and our entire community who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss.”

Costa Titch’s family thanked the emergency responders and those who assisted him during his final moments.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name “Costa Titch”. It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those who were present in his last hours on this earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves,” the family said.