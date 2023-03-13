Akon shares fond memory of rapper Costa Titch after his tragic death

By Kedibone Modise | IOL News |

The music fraternity, fans and friends of Costa Titch, real name Constantinos Tsobanoglou, have expressed shock and sadness at the rapper’s sudden death over the past weekend.

Costa Titch collapsed on the stage during his performance at Ultra SA, which was held at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

The family confirmed his death on Sunday morning in a statement released on his social media platforms.

The statement read: “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this Earth.

“As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Senegalese-American musician Akon hailed Costa Titch as a “brilliant superstar” who was set to achieve international success”.

In his post, Akon expressed his heartbreak at the rapper’s death.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our brother Constantinos Tsobanoglou (aka: Costa Titch), after the sad, unexpected event occurring last night leading to him collapsing on stage,” wrote Akon.

“Costa Titch was more than just an artist. He was a brilliant superstar and hard-working man with a kind heart which endeared him to all around him.”

Reflecting on his first encounter with Titch’s music, Akon says it was not difficult to recognise the young muso’s unique talent, style and energy.

Akon added that he had no doubt that Titch’s music will make an impact in the South African music scene and beyond.

“I remember when Babs played me his record for the first time, I was convinced that he was going to make an impact in this world.

“Costa Titch had a vision that I knew for sure would take over the music industry globally and was on his way to doing just that when God’s plan intervened.

“It’s been a sad day but what makes me feel better is that I know he died doing what he loved doing the most in this world. God bless you COSTA!!!!!

“The entire team at Konvict Kulture have lost a brother and an important member of the family. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

The Mpumalanga-born star started 2023 on a high note when he announced his partnership with Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture.

“I’ve always wanted to remain independent and instead of signing to a major label, I’ve always wanted to partner with one,” he told IOL Entertainment in a recent interview.

“After the success of my 2022 catalogue, we felt it was time to partner with a global entity so we can continue to push the barriers on an international scale.

“So once the opportunity was presented by Konvict, we knew it was meant to be. I think it also goes to show that when you set your mind to something it can really come to life.

“We didn’t know when or who it was gonna be, but we knew it would happen eventually,” added the star.

The memorial service and funeral details are yet to be announced.