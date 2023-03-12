Gary Lineker will return to Match of the Day next weekend after talks

Popular presenter Gary Lineker will return to Match of the Day next weekend after a breakthrough in crisis talks at the BBC.

Hours of football coverage were axed this weekend after almost all of BBC Sport’s leading names staged a boycott in “solidarity” with Lineker, who has been ordered to stand down from Match of the Day for comparing the Government’s migration policy to Nazi Germany.

Lineker is yet to react on social media to his axing, although BBC director general Tim Davie did extend an olive branch to the presenter on Saturday night.