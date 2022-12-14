Ranga Gova: Zim businessman kidnapped in SA found alive 40 days later

Ranga Gova, 35, a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa, has finally been found alive after being kidnapped 40 days ago.

Gova, who is based in Centurion, was kidnapped while seated in his wife’s vehicle at the traffic lights near the Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion just before 8pm on Thursday, November 3.

Gova’s wife, Mamelo, said at the time of his kidnapping, he was less than two minutes away from the estate where they lived.

Footage of how the kidnapping was carried out shows Gova pulling up to the intersection in a grey Mercedes-Benz CLA200D when a vehicle stops beside him and another behind him.

The suspects can be seen exiting both vehicles, and Gova being moved to a silver vehicle before it makes a U-turn and speeds off.

His mother, Otilia Gova, flew in from Zimbabwe as soon as she heard of her son’s kidnapping.

Police recovered her vehicle on Saturday, November 5, not far from his home.

On Monday evening, the family sent out a statement confirming his safe return.

“We are extremely happy to let everyone know that Ranga Gova is back home.

“We, as his family, would like to thank all the media outlets who helped spread the news, everyone who kept him in their prayers, and the effort of the SAPS.

“We are truly grateful and appreciate the support,” the family told IOL.

They have since asked for privacy.

“At this moment, we would like to request some privacy as we try to deal with everything that has happened,” the family said.

Details of what really transpired during his disappearance are yet to be shared by the family of the victim.