Police ban CCC Gutu mass tree planting initiative, lawyers file challenge

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s tree planting initiative which was scheduled for Gutu on Thursday.

The party, on the 10th of December 2022, had applied to the police to hold a tree planting day in Gutu North Constituency, Ward 4, at Takaona Homestead on 15 December 2022 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

The programme was dubbed the “Green Agenda”.

But the law enforcement organisation through Chief Superintendent Taurai Joackim Mambure said the same request by CCC had been made by another political party hence the main opposition party was banned.

“I Chief Superintendent Taurai Joackim Mambure of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, being the regulating authority for Masvingo East Police District covering an area of jurisdiction extending from Shashe River to the North West. Denhere Communal lands to the North. Dewure River to the East and Manjirenji Dam to the South acknowledge receipt of your notification to hold a tree planting day dated 10/12/22 to be done in Gutu North Constituency. Ward 4, at Takaona Homestead on 15 December 2022 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours which you submitted in terms of Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11.23.

“You are being advised that another political party had already made a notification to hold a political meeting on the same date and ward [Ward 4], ” Mambure said in a letter of response.

“Now, therefore, as the Regulating Officer do hereby issue this prohibition notice in terms of section 8(9) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11.23], prohibiting the holding of tree planting day scheduled for 15/12/22 in Gutu North Constituency Ward 4, from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.”

The police further stated: “For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared in terms of section 8 (11) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23] that any person who knowingly opposes or fails to comply with this prohibition notice shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

“The Officer in Charge ZRP Gutu is accordingly advised for the necessary monitoring.”

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere however said the party has since deployed lawyers to challenge the police decision.

“Our Green Agenda team report that the ZRP have purported to ban our mass tree planting initiative scheduled for Gutu tomorrow.

“Our lawyers are challenging the illegal prohibition. Zanu PF must stop abusing the Police. It’s not a crime to plant trees! Varikukwata,” Mahere said.