SA politician appeals online after daughter’s murder

The former Secretary-General of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, Godrich Gardee, has made an appeal on social media, calling on people to message him with information that might lead to clues about the events leading up to his daughter’s killing.

The body of Hillary Gardee, 28, was found last Tuesday 45km (28 miles) outside of the city of Mbombela.

She disappeared on 29 April while going shopping, according to reports.

Writing on Facebook her father said he could ensure the confidentiality of those who want to inform.

“Help me bring closure to myself and family… someone saw it all.

“If your information is helpful to the police, our family will reward you handsomely… We need this information.”

Three men have since been arrested in connection with the crime.

Kidnapping is a widespread problem in South Africa, with one of the highest rates in the world.

In the decade from 2010, kidnapping more than doubled in South Africa and there are now 10 kidnappings per 100,000 people, according to the South African think-tank the Institute for Security Studies. BBC News