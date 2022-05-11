Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mozambique seizes 20,000 smuggled mobile phones

By BBC News 10,990
File picture of contraband mobile phones seized in Tete – Mozambique in 2018

Mozambique’s tax authority (AT) has seized about 20,000 mobile phones that were being smuggled into the country.

A senior AT official, Gimo Jona, told journalists they were contained in 250 boxes intercepted last week as they left a warehouse.

Inspectors found they had no import documents and there were other invoicing problems.

In the first three months of this year, tax officials had caught smugglers attempting to defraud the state of $47,000 (£38,200), Mr Jona said.

Other seizures have included luxury vehicles and alcohol. BBC News

