UK asylum seekers hiding to avoid Rwanda plan

Under the deal people judged to have entered the country illegally face being flown to Rwanda for resettlement. The scheme will initially focus on single men crossing the Channel in boats or lorries from France into the UK
Aid agencies say several asylum seekers in the UK have gone into hiding because of fears they will be sent to Rwanda.

Under a deal signed last month, people judged to have entered the country illegally face being flown to Rwanda for resettlement.

The Red Cross and the Refugee Council say the threat of removal has prompted some of those seeking asylum to self-harm; one has attempted suicide.

The charities have criticised the British government’s plans as a breach of the duty of care.

The Home Office in London says it takes every step to prevent self-harm or suicide.

It says it hopes its policy will undermine the business model of people traffickers. BBC News

