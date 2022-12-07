Marvelous Nakamba’s girl’s tournament postponed to next year

An inaugural girls tournament that was set to be held in November hosted by the Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s charity organisation, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) has been postponed to next year (2023) January.

The postponement of the tournament was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday 07 December which reads as follows:

“The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation hereby advices all its valued stakeholders that the first edition of the MNF Girl’s tournament has been rescheduled to January 2023. The postponement was necessitated by a need to mobilise more resources towards the tournament,” reads the statement.

“As the foundation, we look forward to an exciting edition in 2023.”

As initially stated in another statement in September, MNF also indicated that the tournament will still “consist of eight teams drawn from four of Zimbabwean’s women football league.”

In the recently published statement, the foundation also outlined that “the Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League has selected and submitted the participating teams that will be unveiled via the foundation’s social media platforms in due course together with thee dates and tournament venue.”

Giving his comment following the postponement, the 28-year-old Aston Villa holding midfielder said: “In January we get to support the girl child. I’m thrilled to be part of the growth of girl’s football in Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, the MNF also announced that two players in Majesa Academy’s captain Prosper “Kante” Padera and Highlanders FC’s 17-year-old rising star Prince Ndlovu who were outstanding during the under-17 boy’s tournament that was held in Bulawayo in June by the foundation will attend trials in Europe.