Shashl presses rape charges against Levels following sex tape leak

RnB singer Shashl (Ashleigh Moyo) has pressed rape charges against her ex-boyfriend music producer Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, known as Levels after their sex tape leaked over the weekend.

Shashl, the daughter of the former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo is now claiming Levels raped her last year during their music recording business.

The matter follows after nudes pictures and sex tape were leaked on social media, drawing the attention of Zimbabweans who arguably enjoy drama.

In a statement yesterday, Levels claimed that he lost the phone at a Borrowdale club over the weekend leading to the leaking of the nudes.

But his position was dismissed and described as revenge porn after Levels was dumped by Shashl who is said to be involved in a romantic affair with car dealer Fally Ipupa who is also Nelia Kadungure’s baby father.

Levels’ rape case was reported at Borrowdale police station .

“Sometime in July 2021 date unknown the accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in music at Chillspot studio in Mbare.

“On an unknown date in July 2021 the accused asked the complainant to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using the complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio,” read part of the police memo.

“When they were at the accused’s place they got inside the house. While inside the house they started kissing at the same time the accused pushed the complainant into his bedroom. Then the complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to reach home before curfew time.

“When the complainant was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant by her trousers, pulled it down to thigh level and he pushed her on the bed and fell down facing upwards.

“The accused person forced himself on top of the complainant. He pulled her pant the level just below his buttocks. The accused person inserted his erect …. into the complainant’s …. and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent and without protection.

“After the act the complainant ran away from the scene and went home.

“The matter came to light when the accused person sent some nude videos and pictures of him and the complainant. The reason for him to send those nude videos and pictures is that they broke up and this didn’t go well with the accused person.” read the police memo.