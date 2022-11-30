‘Mnangagwa will find himself powerless come 2023’ – Clive Malunga

Veteran musician Clive Malunga has continued to rebuke the ruling Zanu-PF party led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for gross incompetence and human rights abuses.

The veteran of the liberation struggle who rose to prominence in the New Millennium with hits such as ‘Rudhiya’ and ‘Nesango’, said he is confident that change is imminent in 2023 when the country will hold harmonised elections.

He added that Zanu-PF leaders have failed to secure and advance the gains of the liberation struggle as evidenced by the crisis characterising the socio-economic and political situation in Zimbabwe.

Malunga believes God’s will will override Zanu-PF in 2023 and ensure change and emancipation of the people of Zimbabwe.

“Zanu-PF is merely a political party. It is evident that this party’s leaders have failed to uphold the wishes of the Lord as expressed in His commandments.

“We wish for leaders who will live by the dictates of God’s precepts: leaders who will fight corruption, respect the sanctity of human life, grant people all the freedoms due to them as enshrined in our constitution and work to uplift people from poverty,” Malunga wrote in his latest article published on his personal website clivemalunga.co.zw.

“As we enter 2023, the people will notice the spirit of peace and togetherness that will pervade our landscape. The owner of the universe will disable all instruments of terror. Those who wish to continue sucking the blood of the poor will find themselves totally powerless.

“With the change in leadership, Zimbabwe will enter a path of recovery. Zimbabwe will surprise many countries all over the world with how fast the country will manage to heal itself.

“Many people around the world will fall on each other to do business with Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe will definitely become a case study of a successful country for business students. We are going to forget all the suffering that we are going through.”

The war veteran is also confident that 2023 will usher in change in Zimbabwe and improve the country’s relationship with the international community.

“The omniscient Jehovah knew the 2023 harmonised election results from the beginning of time. We, humans, are just waiting for the results to be confirmed. Then we will begin our miracle story of development. Zimbabwe will rise and shine.

“Zimbabwe will not be encumbered by debts to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund or European Union or Commonwealth nor will it be an American satellite.

“Many people may be surprised at why I am talking about God so much in this article. It is because I have personally experienced his enabling power in my life. How can I forget my many personal accomplishments I could not have even dreamt of without the helping hand of God?

“I organised Jenaguru Music Festivals whose attendances averaged more than 10 000 people at Gwanzura Stadium for many years. I was provided army equipment by the army commander, the late Cde Vitalis Zvinavashe, to shoot the Nesango video.

“I assisted Chinyaradzo Children’s Home for many years with food, clothing, toys and I trained kids to join Jenaguru music and dance group. We toured Japan with Richard Lang and successfully raised funds for Chinyaradzo Children’s Home.

“I saw the hand of God in providing and assisting the institution. I have also successfully nominated Dr Thomas Mapfumo and Ambuya Stella Chiweshe for conferment with honorary degrees by the University of Zimbabwe.

“I have trained many kids on traditional music and dance and conducted numerous successful cultural exchange tours to the Far East.

“All these examples demonstrate God’ s power to positively impact situations if the people seek his help. These things that happened to me at a micro-level, God can replicate at a macro-level.

“I assure you all Zimbabweans that our misery is coming to an end in 2023. Casting our votes is just a formality WE MUST DO, but the outcome is given. We are going to celebrate change.

“Let everyone start planning how they are to develop themselves and their country with few impediments and with the state playing a great facilitator role. The enemies of progress are going to be trounced. Brace yourself for change,” he said.