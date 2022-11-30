Tendai Darikwa’s club Wigan Athletic appoint Kolo Toure as new coach

Warriors right-back Tendai Darikwa’s club Wigan Athletic has appointed the former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Toure who has been working as a first team coach at English Premier League side Leicester City since February 2019 takes over from Leam Richardson who has been the Latics’ manager before being sacked for poor results on 10 November.

Commenting on the appointment of the 41-year-old Ivorian international coach, Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.”

He added: “We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the club, with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

“There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the football club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the club stronger.

“The work starts immediately with the first-team squad as the season is just a couple of weeks away from restarting.

“As a board of directors, we look forward to working closely with Kolo and his team as the work begins collectively to establish Wigan Athletic as a Championship club.

“I am sure that all Latics supporters will get behind the appointment of Kolo Toure, give their backing to the staff and the players, as the football club begins a new, exciting era.”

Wigan who are captained by Darkiwa and helped the team earn promotion to the championship last season, will be hoping Toure will turn around their fortunes.

They have been struggling to grind positive results under the watchful eye Richardson who left the team in the relegation zone, third from bottom on the current log standings.

Toure’s first game will be against Millwall on 10 December.