Ex-CAPS United coach Taurai Mangwiro joins Orapa United in Botswana

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 14,438
Former CAPS United head coach Taurai Mangwiro has joined Botswana Premier League side Orapa United Football Club.
The Orapa based club unveiled the gaffer through their social media platforms on Wednesday evening.

“Ostriches lets welcome our Head Coach (Taurai Mangwiro) to the team,” the club posted on their official Facebook page.

Mangwiro joins Orapa after having spent the second half of the Premier Soccer League season with relegated Harare City.

Before joining City, the tactician who was part of the Warriors’ technical team at the Afcon tournament was with Triangle United.

The new task is Mangwiro’s first job outside Zimbabwe having also previously coached now defunct Monomotapa Football Club in the domestic league.

He becomes the fourth Zimbabwean coach in Botswana as Rahman Gumbo, Philani “Beefy” Ncube and Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu are already coaching in the same country.

Orapa who are home to former Warriors and CAPS United speedy winger Leroy Mavunga are currently seated fourth on the log table.

