He is a failed coach: Warriors manager takes dig at SA coach Ngubane

Warriors teams Manager Wellington Mpandare has lashed out at South African coach Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane saying he is a “failed coach” following his repeated criticism on the former Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat.

Mpandare’s remarks comes after Ngubane who since 2020 has been questioning Billiat’s age claiming that the 32-year-old attacker could be lying about his age.

In his recent interview with veteran sports caster Robert Marawa on his radio show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, Ngubane who believes Billiat’s loss of form is due to age cheating, lack of sleep, partying and other off field issues said:

“There’s something wrong. Either he’s unhappy, he doesn’t sleep enough, he parties all night or he cheated age. “He can’t earn so much but doesn’t perform in the field.”

However, responding to the former Black Leopards coach who he also described as a self-proclaimed professor, Mpandare told KickOff:

“Does he (Professor Ngubane) realise how damaging it is to make accusations that Khama is an age cheat? What proof does he have? Only a failed coach who is not even a professor can make such comments.”