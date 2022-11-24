Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Buyanga passport details clash with ID, Interpol detains him for verification

Crimes & CourtsDiasporaFeatured
By Staff Reporter 29,352
Businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi
Businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi

South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga is still being detained by Interpol in South Africa to allow for the verification of his identity documents which are reportedly not matching.

The controversial businessman was on Wednesday further remanded in custody to Friday or next Tuesday.

This comes after it emerged that his South African identity document (ID) says he was born in Zimbabwe yet his Zimbabwean passport says he was born in the United Kingdom

Frank Buyanga was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) during a joint raid involving the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) over allegations of child trafficking, immigration violations and forgery.
Frank Buyanga was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) during a joint raid involving the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) over allegations of child trafficking, immigration violations and forgery.

Buyanga who was arrested a fortnight ago facing a myriad of allegations that include child trafficking and violating that country’s immigration laws, appeared in court last week, and had been remanded in custody to Wednesday to allow the Zimbabwean authorities to authenticate documents sent to director of prosecutions, SA (DPP) by the Chief magistrate in Harare which was presented in court.

Related Articles

Frank Buyanga’s lawyer says ‘continued…

60,878

Locked up Frank Buyanga has Interpol warrant of arrest…

56,570

Tycoon Frank Buyanga arrested in SA over child trafficking…

78,784

SA High Court temporarily stops removal of Buyanga’s…

38,272

ConCourt refuses to hear Buyanga case until he returns…

36,147

Frank Buyanga joint child custody ruling overturned by…

40,166

His lawyers controversially secured the cancellation of a warrant of arrest issued against him in 2021.

Few days ago, Buyanga’s lawyer Laurence Hodes SC called for a speedy bail hearing for his client.

“The South African state is aware of that. We are only awaiting confirmation from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). The matter has attracted local and international news organisations.

“His continued incarceration is unlawful. We have an authentic court order from Zimbabwe, showing the cancellation of his warrant of arrest,” Hodes told the court.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments