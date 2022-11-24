Marshall Munetsi ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anotida

Two months after paying lobola and engaging with his long-time girlfriend Anotida Makove, Warriors defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi tied the knot at Umwinzii Gardens in Harare on Sunday.

The French based 26-year-old utility player who was joined by his agent Fredd Ryssen and the Warriors teams Manager Wellington Mpandare who were present at the wedding took advantage of the international break to wed his girlfriend.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony, Mpandare who praised Munetsi for his character said; “I have been monitoring Marshall for some time and today he has proved his best on and off the field of play. He married Nyasha, who is not a football fan, but one who loves Marshall.”

He added: “Some of our footballers are used to marrying female soccer fans who could have dated some other players, making their marriages tricky. Marshall has not been a footballer who chases women but he is a man of good character.

Mpandare went on to “urge other local footballers to learn from Marshall in order to reach greater heights and for the sake of their marriages.”

Also speaking at his client’s wedding event, Munetsi’s agent Ryssen who said he enjoyed his visit to Zimbabwe said: “I have been with Marshall for four years from the time he arrived in France.

“I thought he was of a special character but I came to know that he is Zimbabwean and I have come to witness the culture.

“I enjoyed the Zimbabwean environment only that I have to quickly return for my professional assignments.

“I will definitely return to have a better feel of Zimbabwean sunshine with beautiful landscape,” he said.

The former Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC player joins his Warriors teammates, Teenage Hadebe and Kuda Mahachi who wedded with their girlfriends few years back.

Hadebe wedded his long-time girlfriend Mitchell Matambanashe in August 2020 while Mahachi the knot with his lover Rose Tatenda in 2021 tie the knot with his lover Rose Tatenda.