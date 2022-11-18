Ostallos Siziba introduces Barack Obama at democracy forum in New York

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) National Deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba on Thursday afternoon introduced former United States President Barack Obama at the Democracy Forum in New York.

The forum hosted by the Obama Foundation in partnership with Columbia University and the University of Chicago is meant to bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world.

Before the event Ostallos expressed how he was “excited to announce that l will be speaking at this year’s democracy forum in New York.

“I will be joining President Barack Obama and other world leaders at the #DemocracyForum to discuss how we can strengthen democracy around the world. My address will be live on https://www.obama.org/democracy-forum-2022/. “Democracy works!”

“The Democracy Forum is an important platform for me. As a democracy crusader and human rights defender I will have the opportunity to share my views on democracy and the economy to a global listenership,” Siziba told a local paper.

In a statement, the Obama Foundation said the forum will showcase ideas on how to save and promote institutions of democracy.

“On November 17 in New York City, the Obama Foundation in partnership with Columbia University and the University of Chicago will host a global convening focused on the ideas that are essential to our democracy,” read the statement.

“Tune in to the live stream of the Democracy Forum right here on Thursday, November 17 and join the conversation online using #DemocracyForum.

“At a time when democracy is under threat around the world, the promise and potential of the next generation of leaders is more important than ever. The Forum will bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world.

“We will bring together hundreds of emerging leaders from across Obama Foundation programs, leading experts, and practitioners who are reimagining our institutions and protecting democratic values.

“The best chance we have to solve our greatest challenges is to solve them together. We hope you’ll join us.”

Obama is also quoted saying: “If we want democracy to flourish, we will have to fight for it, we will have to nurture it, we will have to demonstrate its value, again and again, in improving the lives of ordinary people.”