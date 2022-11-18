Shock, outrage in Zimbabwe as another girl (9) is raped and impregnated

Another 9-year-old girl this time from a farm in Bindura is six months pregnant after being raped allegedly by two 17-year-old brothers from the same farm.

The report comes hot on the heels of another nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl who gave birth to a baby girl this week at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after also being raped allegedly by a close relative.

In the latest report from Bindura, the pupil who is in Grade Three is currently admitted to Bindura Hospital under the care of the Social Development Department.

The alleged rapists have been arrested and are said to be assisting the police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of two teenage boys.

“We are investigating the case of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by two 17-year-olds at certain farm in Bindura and she is now six months pregnant. This is sad and police are conducting investigations,” he said.

The Provincial Medical Director in Mashonaland Central Dr Admire Murongazvombo also confirmed the story saying;

“We are collaborating with the Social Development Department to tie up all loose ends and facilitate the placement of the child at a safe house which is critical in this matter,” he said.

“According to the reports we received, she is indeed nine-years-old. She is okay, calm and stable. We want her to be closer to antenatal care where she can be monitored.”

“She still has several months before she is due. She already has a gynaecologist who has recommended that she delivers through a Caesarean section,” said Dr Murongazvombo.

Zimbabwe has had a high increase of child marriages and early pregnancies with authorities in the country saying more than a third of girls are married before the age of 18, and some are married before 15.