Sakunda Holdings to give Bosso players and staff 250 percent bonus

Highlanders FC’s principal sponsor, Sakunda Holdings has offered a 250 percent bonus to the club’s administrative staff and players.

Multiple reports suggest that the gesture comes as a reward for the team’s improvement in the second half of the campaign after enduring a slow start to the season which ended at the weekend.

Confirming the bonuses at a dinner held at Cresta Churchhill in Bulawayo on Sunday, the giant oil company’s project manager, Nqobile Magwizi said:

“This year, Highlanders Football Club will be receiving a 250 percent bonus just to celebrate the efforts made by the team and staff members this season,” he said.

“Given where the club was at the beginning of the season and being at number five now, it calls for a celebration.”

He added: “As Sakunda, we are not worried about the final result but the process, efforts and commitment of both the players and management.

“Today, we want to recognise this effort and commitment through bonuses which will be paid out before the festive season.”

The Kuda Tagwirei’s owned company are the principal sponsor of the country’s two giant clubs Highlanders and Dynamos.

Sakunda entered into a three-year sponsorship deal with the two traditional clubs in September 2021.

The energy company went on to pour a mouthwatering US$5.3 million to the two clubs.

Apart from the recently promised bonuses, Bosso have benefited immensely from the giant oil company.

The company bankrolled a 10 days European trip for the club’s hierarchy last month (October).

They were also part of the Victoria Falls Strategic Business Retreat organised by the same company where DeMbare’s top brass was also present.

The business tycoon, Tagwirei also promised to renovate the eyesore looking dilapidated Bosso offices located along Robert Mugabe way in Bulawayo.