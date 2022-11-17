Nakamba reportedly among eight Aston Villa players to leave in January

Out of favour Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is reportedly among eight Aston Villa players who could leave the English Premier League side in the coming January transfer window.

According to an article published by Birmingham Live on Wednesday, the 28-year-old who has made it into Villa’s match day squads not more than five times in 15 games they have played so far could be exiting the club next year in search of a new challenge.

“Again, like Sanson, Nakamba’s found himself knocked down Villa’s midfield pecking order. The Zimbabwean, named Villa’s player of the month this time last year, is yet to feature this season. Nakamba, you feel, needs a new challenge,” the publication wrote.

Nakamba who penned a five year contract with Villa from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2019 set to expire on June 30 2024 is still yet to feature for the club this season.

The Hwange born player was linked with a move to Turkey either on a permanent or season long loan deal in the summer after Villa who were still under the watchful eye of Steven Gerrard (who was fired last month) had transfer listed him.

However, nothing materialised until the transfer deadline day.

Besides Nakamba, other players who are speculated to leave Villa in January include the former Liverpool and FC Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho, Cameron Archer and Ludwig Augustisson.

Also on the Birmingham Live reported list are Morgan Sanson, Frederic Guilbert, Jan Bednarek and goalkeeper Jed Steer.