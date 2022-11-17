Back with a bang, Kadewere scores first hat-trick for Real Mallorca

After suffering a serious injury to the quadriceps of his right leg, two weeks after completing his season long loan move to the Spanish La Liga side, Real Mallorca, Warriors forward Tino Kadewere who recently recovered is back with a bang.

This comes after the 26-year-old who opened his scoring account in Mallorca colours last weekend on his debut match, grabbed a hat-trick when the side beat UD Poblense 4-1 in a friendly match played at Estadio Municipal de Sa Pobla yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

The Zimbabwean international could have scored early into the match following a defence error but could not execute his shot past Poblense’s goalkeeper who saved the ball for a corner kick.

However, he then broke the deadlock in the 25th minute after beating an offside trap finishing off a low cross from the right side of the field with his right foot.

Poblense then equalised 14 minutes after through Daniel Plomer.

Albeit, his goal was cancelled by the in form Kadewere who again beat the offside trap to come one on one with the goalkeeper whom he dribbled past, firing home to restore the lead and also getting his second goal of the match in the 68th minute.

The Highfield bred star completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute after making a good run into the space before receiving the ball and for the second time dribbling the goalkeeper to tap in the ball into an empty net.

His current form is music to the ears of Mallorca gaffer Javier Aguirre who few weeks ago revealed he was “’waiting for Kadewere like rain in May” after the forward had started light training during his recovery process.

Kadewere joined Mallorca in September from the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon on a season long loan deal with an option to buy.