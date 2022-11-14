‘Deep state actors target Kasukuwere for elimination in South Africa’

Former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere who fled the country after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2017 military coup is reportedly being targeted for retribution, that may lead to elimination, by deep state actors allegedly being instructed by the Zanu-PF leader.

According to the NewsHawks, Kasukuwere is living in fear in Johannesburg, South Africa, as Mnangagwa’s government reportedly launched a manhunt for him in connection with political disputes in Zanu PF ahead of crucial 2023 general elections.

It is being reported that a Serbian multi-disciplinary hit squad has been assembled and deployed to Johannesburg by deep state actors, whose source of authority is shadowy, to target Kasukuwere for capture or elimination if need be.

The former Local Government Minister is also accused of being a close ally of Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga is believed to be working on methods of replacing Mnangagwa.

“It’s a big issue to the Zimbabwean government and Zanu PF officials. First, Kasukuwere is seen as a political force to reckon with from a social base point of view, given his political appeal largely in Mashonaland provinces.

“Second, he also has some security background and is seen as part of sleeper G40 cells that may be activated for political action when the need arises.

“Third, Kasukuwere has some financial means and political networks. He has met senior ANC officials and many political players in South Africa from Zimbabwe and there to discuss his situation and politics,” an official source close to the NewsHawks said.

“Fourth, besides South Africa, he has other regional networks. Fifth and most importantly, he is seen as Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ally. For these reasons, and many others, he is viewed as a threat and an enemy of the state.”

Kasukuwere, together with his former Zanu-PF G40 allies Walter Mzembi, Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo fled the country after the 2017 coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has been pushing to extradite them officially but he has seemingly failed.

Sources further told the publication that Kasukuwere and his associates are classified by state security agents as a danger to Mnangagwa’s government from political and security perspectives, and that should not be taken lightly.

Kasukuwere is also believed to be harboring ambitions to be the president of Zimbabwe one day.

There is a general feeling within Zanu-PF that the G-40 members are also pushing for the ouster of Mnangagwa in the upcoming 2023 elections.