Warriors forward Tino Kadewere scores on Real Mallorca debut

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa
Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tino Kadewere scored on his debut for Real Mallorca at the weekend when the Spanish La Liga side ran riot with a 6-0 drubbing of lower tier division side CD Autol.

The Zimbabwean international scored in the dying minutes of the match (88th minute) in the First Round of the Copa Del Rey tie that was played at the Estadio La Planilla.

He got introduced as a second half substitute, replacing Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou in the 46th minute.

The 26-year-old lanky Warriors striker was making his first appearance for Mallorca after joining the club at the end of August from French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon.

However, he was delayed from making his debut against Real Madrid in September after sustaining a serious injury leg injury, he tore the quadriceps of his right leg.

Mallorca manager Javier Augirre expressed his delight following Kadewere’s debut.

“(I am) happy because he didn’t have a good time and finally, we could enjoy a little. I was surprised by his speed, in training he had not shown me that virtue,” said Augirre.

He added: “It is true that he was signed for that. He had different characteristics from Abdon Prats, Vedat Muriqi or Angel Rodriguez.

“It is seen that he is confident. The injury he had was not easy. I liked and the whole performance.”

Meanwhile, commenting on his debut, the former Harare City star said: “I love my teammates. They are really supportive. With my situation you can tell that it’s not an easy thing to come to a new club and you get injured.

“But to be honest, I feel at home. Everyone was supportive, they were with me and everyone was really pushing me and I’m happy to be with them again,” Kadewere said.

