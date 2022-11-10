On fire Nyasha Mushekwi scores eleventh goal of the season in China

Former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Nyasha Mushekwi scored his eleventh goal of the season in the Chinese Super League when his side Hangzhou Greentown hammered Guangzhou FC 5-1 at the Wuyuan River Stadium in Hainan.

Mushekwi sealed the scoring account in the 85th minute to make it 5-1, adding to goals scored by his teammates Leung Nok Hang and Franko Andrijasevic who both grabbed a brace while the home side found its consolation through Yan Dinghao who netted in the 82nd minute.

Greentown took an early lead courtesy of Hang’s strike with only three minutes into the match before Andrijasevic doubled the lead in the hour mark.

The former made it three in the 74th minute to grab his brace and once again the latter extended the lead to four goals in the 75th minute to also grab a brace.

Dinghao then scored the consolation goal for the relegation threatened Guangzhou who are seated second from bottom on the log standings with 13 points from 24 games while the log anchors Hebei CFFC have zero points from the same number of games.

Mushekwi’s Greentown are in the top four, seated exactly on fourth position with 42 points from 24 games having won 11 drew 9 and lost 4.

The 35-year-old striker who is Greentown’s all-time leading top goal scorer is fifth on the current Chinese Super League top goal-scorers chart.

He is nine goals behind the leading goal scorer, five behind the second placed and four behind the third and fourth placed who are tied on 15 goals each.