Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Khama Billiat voted into Carling Black Label Cup starting eleven for Chiefs

FeaturedNewsSports
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,690
Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Keagan Dolly has placed his faith in his teammate Khama Billiat saying the Zimbabwean international will regain his form following a slow start to the campaign.
Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Keagan Dolly has placed his faith in his teammate Khama Billiat saying the Zimbabwean international will regain his form following a slow start to the campaign. (Picture via Backpagepix)

Despite being out of form at the moment, ex-Warriors talismanic forward Khama Billiat has been voted into the Carling Black Label Cup starting eleven which will see his side Kaizer Chiefs play traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final match on Saturday.

The former Zimbabwean international was voted in by the club faithful despite their criticisms of his ‘below par’ performances this campaign.

Billiat will lead the front line along with Bafana Bafana winger Keagan Dolly after getting a total of 72739 votes becoming the club’s third highest voted player.

The highest voted player in Amakhosi’s squad is Dolly with 89257 votes while goalkeeper Brandon Peterson who is the second highest voted player got 75594 votes.

Seasoned defender Erick Matoho is fourth on the supporter’s voted list with 48271 votes while veteran goalkeeper Itumelang Khune will miss the Soweto derby due to injury.

Related Articles

Billiat will regain his form says Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain…

15,723

Khama Billiat still the best player in South Africa –…

41,257

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hints on Khama…

16,375

Former Warriors star Khama Billiat voted in CAF team of the…

21,320

Boost for Kaizer Chiefs as Khama Billiat recovers from knee…

19,309

Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat suffered knee injury last…

24,603

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Billiat, a former Mamelodi Sundowns forward will go into this match hoping to end his goal drought as he is yet to score any goal this season in all competitions.

In 11 matches he has played so far in all competitions, Billiat is still to find the back of the net and has provided three assists.

However, the lanky midfielder remains a vital cog in the Kaizer Chiefs’ squad and has been backed by his teammate and club vice-captain, Dolly as well as coach Arthur Zwane who believe he will regain his form in the on going season.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments