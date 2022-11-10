Khama Billiat voted into Carling Black Label Cup starting eleven for Chiefs

Despite being out of form at the moment, ex-Warriors talismanic forward Khama Billiat has been voted into the Carling Black Label Cup starting eleven which will see his side Kaizer Chiefs play traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final match on Saturday.

The former Zimbabwean international was voted in by the club faithful despite their criticisms of his ‘below par’ performances this campaign.

Billiat will lead the front line along with Bafana Bafana winger Keagan Dolly after getting a total of 72739 votes becoming the club’s third highest voted player.

The highest voted player in Amakhosi’s squad is Dolly with 89257 votes while goalkeeper Brandon Peterson who is the second highest voted player got 75594 votes.

Seasoned defender Erick Matoho is fourth on the supporter’s voted list with 48271 votes while veteran goalkeeper Itumelang Khune will miss the Soweto derby due to injury.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Billiat, a former Mamelodi Sundowns forward will go into this match hoping to end his goal drought as he is yet to score any goal this season in all competitions.

In 11 matches he has played so far in all competitions, Billiat is still to find the back of the net and has provided three assists.

However, the lanky midfielder remains a vital cog in the Kaizer Chiefs’ squad and has been backed by his teammate and club vice-captain, Dolly as well as coach Arthur Zwane who believe he will regain his form in the on going season.