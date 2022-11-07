PSL cuts Chibuku Super Cup final match gate charges to US$1

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has slashed the gate charges for the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup final to US$1 for the Rest of the Ground (R.O.G) and US$2 for the VIP.

Slated for Sunday, November 20, at Barbourfields Stadium, the match will pit Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals FC.

The two sides beat Black Rhinos and FC Platinum respectively in the semi-finals to book a place in the final of the Chibuku Cup, the league’s only cup competition.

Access to the VVIP section has been reserved strictly for invited people.

The cutting of gate charges comes at a time the premier league matches have experienced a low turn-out of fans in stadiums.

The matter is a subject to a number of factors including poor quality of play by the PSL teams as well as alleged ‘exorbitant’ gate charges (US$3 for the R.O.G, US$5 for the VIP and US$10 for the VVIP) that have been criticised by several football lovers.

Away from slashing the gate charges, the PSL has also lined up entertainment for the fans who are expected to throng the stadium in numbers.

Bulawayo’s popular dance group, Iyasa, the rhumba and tshibilika artist Clemence Magwaza of the Kokotsha Makokotsha song will spice up things with some musical entertainment.

Last year, the Chibuku Super Cup final was played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

The latter won the match 5-3 on penalties after the match had ended in a goalless draw.

Winners of this year’s Chibuku Cup trophy will walk away with US$75 000 while the runners up will get US$50 000, semi and quarter finalists US$25 000 and US$15 000 each respectively.